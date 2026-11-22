In London, United Kingdom, Bristol beat Harlequins 48-21 in the opening match of the Premiership Women’s Rugby season. Full-back Ellie Kildunne scored two tries in her debut for her new team against her former club. As The Guardian reports, the rugby player returned to the Stoop stadium five months after leaving Harlequins.

Two tries on debut

Harlequins opened the scoring thanks to a try by Maja Meuller, but Bristol quickly responded with a try from Reneeqa Bonner. Kildunne then scored, but did not celebrate the try on the pitch of her former team. Before half-time, Bonner and Kildunne added one more try each, with Bristol leading 22-14.

Three missed conversions by fly-half Meriel Smith kept the hosts in contention for a comeback. Early in the second half, Bristol extended their lead: Millie Hyett capitalised on a low kick and grounded the ball in the try area. Millie David then scored, while Harlequins replied with a try by Ella Cromack, who converted her own try. At the end of the match, the visitors pulled away on the scoreboard and secured an away victory with a bonus point.

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Kildunne’s performance

Bristol head coach Scott Lawson said before the match that the move to the club from western England would help the 27-year-old Kildunne show her best game. In the match, she was one of the key players in attack: opponents paid her increased attention, creating more space for wingers Bonner and David. Both also scored two tries each.

In October, Kildunne remained on the bench for England’s final two matches at the WXV tournament. Team head coach John Mitchell wanted to see greater consistency from her. In the second round, Bristol will host Exeter, while Harlequins will play a London derby against Trailfinders.

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