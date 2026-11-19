In London, United Kingdom, Chelsea defeated France's Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in a Women's Champions League match. Veerle Buurman scored the decisive goal late in the game, poking the ball into the net at the near post after a corner kick.

As The Guardian reports, the victory temporarily moved the London club into first place in the league-phase table. In the previous round, Sonia Bompastor's team drew 0-0 with Sweden's Häcken and dropped out of the top four teams that qualify directly for the next stage.

Possession without goals

Chelsea had 64% possession in the first half but were unable to immediately break down the Parisians' defence. Before the break, the hosts registered seven attempts to their opponents' six, although they created few dangerous chances. PSG managed to limit the activity of Ellie Carpenter, who became one of Chelsea's main attacking options after forward Melvine Malard's injury.

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In the second half, Merveille Kanjinga registered the visitors' first attempt on target, but Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton dealt with the shot at the near post. In the 60th minute, Bompastor brought Erin Cuthbert, Maika Hamano and Lucy Bronze onto the pitch.

Goal after a corner

Late in the match, Sjoeke Nüsken replaced Aggie Beever-Jones and shortly afterwards forced PSG goalkeeper Katarzyna Kiedrzynek to make a difficult save. After the resulting corner, the Parisians failed to clear Cuthbert's delivery, which Buurman took advantage of.

PSG arrived in London without injured captain Sakina Karchaoui and forward Romee Leuchter. After the defeat, the French club remained 10th in the league-phase table and moved closer to the edge of the playoff zone.

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