Turkish club Fenerbahçe defeated Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 in the fifth round of the Champions League league phase. The match took place in London, United Kingdom, at Stamford Bridge, and Vedat Muriqi scored the only goal in the second half, Anadolu Agency reports.

Disallowed goal and decisive moment

In the 18th minute, Muriqi sent the ball into the net after a shot hit the post. However, following a VAR review, the goal was disallowed due to a foul by the Kosovan forward on Shakhtar captain Mykola Matviienko.

At the end of the first half, Shakhtar goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk saved his team after a shot by Oğuz Aydın into the bottom corner. In the 56th minute, Riznyk parried a shot by Mason Greenwood, but Muriqi converted the rebound to open the scoring.

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Standings

In stoppage time, Fenerbahçe could have doubled their lead, but Romelu Lukaku failed to convert a one-on-one chance: Riznyk saved his close-range shot in the 92nd minute.

The victory was Fenerbahçe’s first away win in the main Champions League tournament in 22 years — since beating Sparta Prague in November 2004. The Turkish club moved up to 16th place with eight points after five matches. Shakhtar, with four points, dropped to 26th position.

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