Greek national Ioannis Aidinidis appeared before a court in London, United Kingdom, and pleaded not guilty to surveilling a journalist from the London-based TV channel Iran International. He is accused of carrying out surveillance on behalf of a foreign intelligence service.

Charges under the National Security Act

As Cyprus Mail reports, the 46-year-old Aidinidis was charged in May under the UK's National Security Act. At the time of his arrest, he lived in Munich, Germany, and was born in Georgia.

Police had previously said that Aidinidis's actions were likely carried out in Iran's interests. Tehran has repeatedly denied involvement in attacks or plots in the United Kingdom.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Two trips to the United Kingdom

During the first court hearing, prosecutors said that the man travelled to the United Kingdom twice — in April and May — to surveil an Iran International journalist. The TV channel critically covers the activities of the Iranian government.

Aidinidis was remanded in custody pending the start of his trial, which is scheduled for May next year.

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