Technical talks on the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) proposed Net-Zero Framework for shipping began in London, United Kingdom, on November 23. The working group on greenhouse gas emissions will work until November 27, and its conclusions will be considered at the 85th session of the IMO Marine Environment Protection Committee, scheduled for November 30 to December 3, Cyprus Mail reports.

The draft framework combines a global marine fuel standard with a mechanism for charging ships based on their greenhouse gas emissions. It was approved in draft form in April 2025, but its formal adoption was postponed in October of the same year because governments failed to reach an agreement.

Fuel and investment

Shipowners expect clear rules, as when ordering new vessels they must choose fuels and technologies for ships that may operate for 20 to 25 years. Andreas Neophytou, president of the Cyprus Shipping Chamber, said the draft agreed in April 2025 is no longer a viable global solution. He called for a single, global and pragmatic regulatory system under the auspices of the IMO.

According to a Lloyd’s Register study, in January 2026 the orderbook contained 1,942 vessels capable of using alternative fuels. They accounted for 47% of the global orderbook by tonnage. At the same time, infrastructure remains uneven: liquefied natural gas bunkering was available at 222 ports worldwide, methanol bunkering at 25, while commercial ammonia bunkering took place at only one port in South Korea.

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Fuel costs also differ. In October in Singapore, very low-sulphur fuel oil cost an average of $22.78 per gigajoule, B24 biofuel blend cost $27, liquefied natural gas cost $28.48, and sustainable methanol cost $48.47.

Risk of duplicate payments

European shipping companies are already subject to the EU Emissions Trading System and FuelEU Maritime rules. On November 18, nine international shipping organizations, including BIMCO, the International Chamber of Shipping, INTERTANKO and the World Shipping Council, called for international rules to be aligned. They warned that overlapping national and regional measures could result in repeated payments for the same emissions.

The environmental coalition Clean Shipping Coalition, conversely, urged governments not to delay adoption of the framework. In addition to emissions, the IMO committee will consider amendments to the Ballast Water Management Convention, changes to the MARPOL Convention, data on ships’ fuel consumption and carbon intensity, as well as measures to reduce plastic litter and underwater noise from shipping.

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