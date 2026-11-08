At the national remembrance ceremony near the Cenotaph in central London, United Kingdom, there were more Second World War veterans than former prime ministers of the country. About a dozen veterans and nine former heads of government took part in the event. This was likely the last time this could happen, The Guardian reports.

The oldest among the veterans was Geoffrey Brereton, who served in the Royal Air Force. In 1940, he volunteered for the RAF at the age of 19 and worked as a mechanic on Hurricane aircraft during the Battle of Britain.

Former prime ministers and the royal family

Andy Burnham took part in the ceremony for the first time alongside eight other former prime ministers. Those present included John Major, who is 83, Keir Starmer and Liz Truss. On the balcony above Whitehall were also Burnham’s wife Marie-France van Heel, Victoria Starmer, Truss’s husband Hugh O’Leary, Theresa May’s husband Philip, Sarah, Gordon Brown’s wife, and Akshata Murty, Rishi Sunak’s wife.

King Charles, wearing a field marshal’s uniform, laid the first wreath. He was accompanied by his son William, in a black military uniform. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage also laid a wreath for the first time. The party gained the right to take part in the ceremony after its parliamentary representation rose to eight MPs.

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Veterans’ march

Minutes before the ceremony began, one of the soldiers taking part in the parade on Whitehall was carried away on a stretcher after fainting. King Charles led the two-minute silence. After it ended, a gunshot was fired and Royal Marines buglers performed the Last Post.

After the service, around 10,000 veterans took part in a march along Whitehall, featuring more than 300 military and civilian organisations. Some participants greeted the crowd and saluted, while some older veterans travelled in wheelchairs or on mobility scooters. The youngest participant was eight-year-old Ronan Doncaster, who marched in honour of his father, a guardsman in the 1st Battalion Coldstream Guards, who died in April 2024.

Remembrance services were also held in Enniskillen in Northern Ireland and in Edinburgh and Glasgow in Scotland. Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Bryant were present in Enniskillen.

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