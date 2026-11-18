All ten surviving portraits by the Flemish artist Jan van Eyck are on display at the National Gallery in London, United Kingdom. This was reported by Der Spiegel.

Exhibition in London

The publication describes the exhibition as a rare opportunity to see all ten surviving portraits by the master together. Der Spiegel calls van Eyck a Flemish genius. In the headline of the publication, he is described as the inventor of the “I”.

Der Spiegel also notes that the exhibition has caused tension in expert circles. The author called the London display a sensation and suggested taking a close look at the eyes of the figures in the paintings.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Portrait from 1433

One of the works in the exhibition is “Portrait of a Man (Self Portrait?)”, dated 1433. The question mark in the title cited by the publication means that the identification of the depicted person with the artist himself is presented as an assumption.

This portrait is described in the caption to a photograph published by Der Spiegel as the first face of the London exhibition.

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