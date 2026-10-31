In Madagascar, law enforcement officers dismantled 13 online scam centers, mostly run by Chinese nationals. According to the country’s authorities, raids in August and September were conducted with the participation of the U.S. Department of Justice. The U.S. Department of Justice believes that some operations may have been moved to Madagascar from Cambodia following increased law enforcement action there, The Japan Times reports.

Cryptoassets and thousands of devices

Madagascar’s Ministry of Justice said that 148 Chinese nationals were extradited to China. The U.S. side reported the seizure of cryptocurrency worth about $52 million in one day, as well as the processing of more than 3,200 electronic devices.

According to the investigation, the centers engaged in romance scams, cryptocurrency and investment fraud. Citohaina Ralihivao, coordinator of the cybercrime unit at Madagascar’s Ministry of Communications, linked the emergence of such facilities on the island to the dismantling of scam compounds near the Cambodia-Thailand border in 2025.

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Possible victims of human trafficking

Madagascar’s authorities also held about 20 citizens of Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and Zimbabwe. According to preliminary findings by officials, some of them may have been victims of human trafficking. Hassan Muinyi, head of the police criminal unit, said that people were recruited through Facebook for jobs in the commercial sector, and after arriving in Madagascar, many had their passports taken away and were forced to engage in fraud.

In a court document released by the U.S. Department of Justice, the FBI stated that three Brazilian nationals initially responded to job vacancies online and ended up at a scam compound in Cambodia. They were later transported to Antananarivo, Madagascar’s capital, in early May 2026 — partly due to the armed conflict between Cambodia and Thailand and police activity against such centers in Cambodia.

According to Muinyi, these centers mainly targeted English-speaking countries, including the United States, Canada and Pakistan. U.S. authorities identified Malaysian national Chui Kok Wa as the suspected leader of one of the romance scam schemes.

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