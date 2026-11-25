The Spanish-Turkish Chamber of Commerce and Industry honored in Madrid the Hürjet jet trainer aircraft program, implemented with the participation of Airbus Spain and Turkish Aerospace Industries for the Spanish Air and Space Force. As reported by Anadolu Agency, the award was presented during the chamber’s 10th annual ceremony.

The award was received by Raúl Rosino Llamas, Hürjet program manager at Airbus Spain; Bertan Kurt, Turkish Aerospace’s director of corporate marketing and communications; and Mustafa Gürsoy, head of the company’s aviation division. The award was presented by Lieutenant General Miguel Ivorra Ruiz.

Contract for 30 aircraft

Under the program, Turkish Aerospace is responsible for the design and initial production of the aircraft, while Airbus Spain coordinates work in Spain and adapts the aircraft to the operational requirements of the Spanish Air and Space Force.

In December 2025, Spain signed a contract worth €2.6 billion, or $2.85 billion, for a training program involving 30 Hürjet aircraft. They are intended to replace the aging F-5 trainer aircraft. This is the first export contract for a jet trainer aircraft designed and manufactured in Türkiye.

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Airbus plans to begin deliveries of the first batch of 21 aircraft in 2028. All 30 aircraft will be adapted to Spain’s requirements. Deliveries of the adapted aircraft, known as SAETA II, as well as the ground training system, are scheduled for 2031–2035. Turkish Aerospace CEO Mehmet Demiroğlu said in October that Spain also plans to purchase another 15 aircraft.

Other awards at the ceremony

The chamber also honored Spanish technology company Indra for its long-standing cooperation with Türkiye, its presence in the country, and its contribution to strategic sectors, including defense and energy. Turkish honorary consuls in Spain also received awards for their work to strengthen bilateral ties.

Chamber Chair Yasemen Korukçu said that the defense sector is playing an increasingly important role in relations between the countries. Türkiye’s Ambassador to Spain, Nüket Küçükel Ezberci, called Spain a special partner of Türkiye and presented awards to honorary consuls.

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