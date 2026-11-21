In Miami, United States, late-night orders through Uber Eats increased by more than 30% in the first hours after the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI compared with the previous two Thursdays. This concerns the period from midnight to 5:00 a.m. on the night of the release, Fortune reports.

Rockstar Games, which is part of Take-Two Interactive, said that global retail sales of GTA VI on its first day amounted to approximately $3.79 billion. The company called it the biggest launch in the history of the entertainment industry. The game was released on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S — more than 13 years after the release of the previous installment in the series.

Food and energy drinks for players

Uber Eats offered promotions on foods that are convenient to eat with one hand while gaming: McDonald’s nuggets, Wingstop boneless wings, Papa John’s pizza, and Burger King Whopper Jr. burgers. According to Uber Eats, across the United States, orders for Red Bull Watermelon rose by 95%, Totino’s Pizza Rolls by 54%, and Ghost Sour Strips by 46%.

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DoorDash also reported an increase of more than 10% in orders for chips, burgers, fries, and pizza between 9:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. Eastern Time, compared with the average for the previous six Wednesdays. Demand for energy drinks increased by more than 20%. In Miami, late-night orders rose by nearly a quarter, while Philadelphia, Detroit, and Atlanta recorded double-digit growth.

Demand for accessories and streams

According to DoorDash, orders for controllers and other gaming accessories rose the most — by 450%. Demand for HDMI cables increased by 440%, while demand for headsets rose by 70%. The number of searches for GTA VI in the app increased by more than 940% in the week before launch.

According to Streams Charts, in its first two days GTA VI generated more live-stream viewing time than any other game did in a full week after launch. Total Twitch viewing time increased by 61% compared with the two days before release. Analytics company Sensor Tower expects the game to generate more than 50 million additional visits to U.S. restaurant and food-delivery apps in its first 30 days.

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