Researchers at Florida International University in Miami found that a person’s tendency to attract mosquitoes depends on the insect species. In a study published in the journal iScience, scientists tested the responses of three mosquito species to 119 volunteers. As ScienceDaily reports, no participant attracted all three mosquito species.

Different signals for different species

The team studied Aedes aegypti, Aedes albopictus, known as the Asian tiger mosquito, and Culex quinquefasciatus, or the southern house mosquito. These species can spread, among other diseases, yellow fever, dengue, Zika and West Nile fever.

Aedes aegypti, which mainly bites during the day, more often chose people without added fragrances and with lower levels of certain volatile chemical compounds on their skin. This species also showed a slight preference for men. The Asian tiger mosquito was more attracted to people whose skin emitted higher levels of ketones and natural volatile compounds of plant origin.

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The role of the skin microbiome

The southern house mosquito, which feeds after dark, proved especially sensitive to the skin microbiome — the collection of bacteria, fungi and other microorganisms that live on it. Some bacterial families made a person more attractive to these mosquitoes, while others, according to the researchers’ observations, could repel them.

The scientists simultaneously collected samples of the participants’ body odor and microbiome and compared them with observations of mosquito choices. Human skin emits a mixture of more than a thousand volatile organic compounds, a significant portion of which has not yet been fully studied. The results point to a link between insect preferences and the chemical and microbial composition of the skin.

Prospects for targeted repellents

The researchers believe that identifying components of human odor that attract or repel specific mosquito species could provide a basis for species-specific repellents. This approach could also help focus preventive measures on mosquito species that spread diseases in a particular region.

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