Copa and UPS planes collide in Miami, two injured — The Hindu

A Copa Airlines passenger plane and a UPS cargo plane collided while taxiing at Miami International Airport in the United States. At least two people were injured, The Hindu reports.

Collision during taxiing

The incident occurred at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, November 14. According to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, the wingtip of a Copa Airlines Boeing 737 struck the nose of a UPS cargo Boeing 767.

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Air traffic controllers instructed the UPS crew to give way to the Copa Airlines aircraft. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the circumstances of the collision.

Passengers disembarked

The Copa Airlines plane arrived in Miami from Panama City, while the UPS aircraft was preparing to depart for Bogotá, Colombia. According to the publication, all 166 passengers and six crew members disembarked from the passenger plane. The Copa Airlines aircraft was then returned to the terminal.

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