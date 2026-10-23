In Malaysia, a research team studied an unusual escape method used by dwarf reed snakes of the genus Pseudorabdion: instead of ordinary crawling, they bend their bodies and roll forward. During this movement, the snakes can reach speeds of up to 3.69 meters per second, significantly exceeding the speed of their usual undulating movement.

Live Science reports on the findings of the study published in the journal Current Biology. According to the authors, the snakes’ average peak translational speed while rolling was four times higher than during normal undulating movement.

Three snake species

Scientists repeatedly filmed the rolling behavior of three species: Pseudorabdion saravacense, Pseudorabdion collaris, and Pseudorabdion longiceps. The observations were conducted between 2019 and 2022. The team also studied three snakes of another genus, Calamaria, but they did not display this method of movement.

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In a 2023 study, this behavior was formally documented for the first time in Pseudorabdion longiceps, which were observed in northwestern Malaysia in 2019. Yosuke Kojima’s team began independently observing the phenomenon in the state of Sarawak on the island of Borneo at around the same time.

Stable head position

Video footage from different angles showed that while rotating, the snakes keep their heads in a relatively stable position, often raised above the ground, while the rest of their bodies rotate. According to the study’s authors, this may reduce the destabilizing effect of rolling and help the animals control their movement.

The snakes could move in an almost straight line along a narrow 20-centimeter-wide track. They often ended their rolling by diving under nearby objects. Dwarf reed snakes lead a secretive, often nocturnal lifestyle in Southeast Asia and may become prey for birds and other snakes. Researchers suggest that rolling not only speeds up escape but may also surprise or disorient predators.

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