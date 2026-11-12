In Putrajaya, Malaysia, the Nasyrul Quran complex, which the country’s authorities call the largest Quran production center in Malaysia, can print up to 3 million copies of Islam’s holy book annually in 30 languages. Before starting work at the printing house, employees must be in a state of wudu — ritual purification that Muslims perform before prayer and when handling the Quran, Taipei Times reports.

Control at every stage

Every day, Nasyrul Quran prints about 15,000 copies, with production monitored by 50 to 80 employees. First, pages are printed on large sheets and checked to ensure that the colors meet established standards. Specialists then look for errors in the text, after which approved sheets are sent to the next stage.

The inspection is carried out by experts known as Lajna Tasheh: they must be fluent in Arabic or know the entire Quran by heart. Machines fold about 8,000 sheets per hour, after which the pages are checked again, assembled into blocks, sewn and bound in hard covers. After completion, each copy is checked and weighed once more: it should weigh about one kilogram, and any deviation may indicate extra or missing pages.

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Calligraphy and local motifs

The project was launched in 1987 by two people, and creating the first manuscript took ten years. Abdul Latiff, chairman of the non-profit organization Yayasan Restu, said that copying the Quran is an art thanks to calligraphy. Since Malaysia is not an Arabic-speaking country, the team had to master the Arabic language and the art of manuscript design.

The complex produces editions with ornaments inspired by the cultures of countries whose languages are used for the translations. In particular, work on the Chinese edition of the Quran took seven years; it was supervised by teachers who knew Chinese and Arabic. Its decoration and color scheme are inspired by Chinese culture.

Nasyrul Quran displays rare manuscripts, including the handwritten Mushaf Malaysia edition. Copying one page can take from six to ten hours, while creating a complete Quran of about 600 pages takes from two to seven years. Copies produced by the complex are sold, while non-governmental organizations receive them free of charge for charitable distribution on the condition that they are not resold.

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