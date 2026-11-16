In the proposed Lundu mangrove forest reserve in southwestern Sarawak, Malaysia, camera traps recorded the rare flat-headed cat Prionailurus planiceps 59 times over nearly three years. The observations also showed that the species, traditionally considered strictly nocturnal, is active not only at night but also during the day, Mongabay reports.

Preference for elevated areas

Researchers placed cameras across an area of 3,582 hectares from August 2021 to May 2024. Most photos and videos — 49 — were obtained in wetlands dominated by the nibong palm Oncosperma tigillarium.

These areas, which are not flooded by tides, are located 10–20 meters above sea level. They contain freshwater pools that may be favorable places for hunting fish and amphibians. In swamps flooded by tides and located at or near sea level, the species was recorded only once.

At the same time, the study’s lead author, Sarawak Forestry Department research officer Ahmad Ampeng, gave Mongabay a breakdown of 58 detections: 48 in nibong habitat, nine in buta-buta habitat, and one in nipah palm thickets.

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Daytime activity and a kitten

In nibong habitat, flat-headed cat activity peaked around midnight, but recordings continued until late morning and in the afternoon. According to Ampeng’s assessment, this indicates that the species’ activity pattern may be more flexible than previously believed.

The cameras also recorded an adult female with a kitten. According to the researcher, this is evidence of the species’ presence and possible reproductive activity in the study area.

The flat-headed cat is listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List as an endangered species. It accounted for only 0.8% of 7,426 wild-animal records made by the cameras, so these data are insufficient for a broad assessment of the population size on Borneo.

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