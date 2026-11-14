Legislative assembly elections are taking place in the Malaysian state of Malacca on November 14: nearly 700,000 voters are to elect representatives in 28 constituencies. A total of 79 candidates are competing for seats. As Channel NewsAsia reports, a political force or coalition needs to win at least 15 seats to form the state government.

In 11 constituencies, candidates are competing in two-way contests, in another 11 in three-way contests, and in six in four-way contests. In the previous Malacca election in 2021, the Barisan Nasional coalition won 21 seats, Pakatan Harapan won five, and Perikatan Nasional won two.

Alliances in the election

Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional are contesting the election in a formal alliance, having divided the constituencies between themselves: Barisan Nasional has fielded candidates in 23 constituencies and Perikatan Nasional in five. Both coalitions seek to avoid splitting the votes of the Malay-Muslim electorate.

Pakatan Harapan, the coalition of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, is contesting the election in 24 constituencies. At the same time, for the first time since Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia left Pakatan Harapan in 2020, it is testing informal cooperation with that party. Bersatu has fielded candidates in seven constituencies and avoided direct competition with Pakatan Harapan in four of them.

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According to the ILHAM Centre polling institute, the Barisan Nasional-Perikatan Nasional alliance has an advantage in 24 constituencies, while the centre considers Pakatan Harapan secure in two. ILHAM Centre described another two constituencies as competitive. Analyst James Chin also suggested that the alliance could win at least 24 of the 28 seats.

Key constituencies and young voters

Among the constituencies being watched most closely is Bukit Katil, where former state chief minister Adly Zahari of Pakatan Harapan is seeking a third term. In the Ayer Keroh constituency, voters of Chinese descent make up 46%, while Malays account for 44%; the seat has belonged to the Democratic Action Party since 2008.

Voters aged 18 to 39 total 325,047 people, or 47.34% of the state's 687,697 registered voters. The campaign addressed employment, income, housing, education and the cost of living for this group. Political scientist Sivamurugan Pandian forecasts turnout of 60–65% and believes that votes from young people and voters living outside the state could prove decisive.

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