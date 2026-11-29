In Spain, La Liga, Athletic Bilbao and Málaga condemned alleged racist abuse of brothers Iñaki and Nico Williams during a match in Málaga. The game at La Rosaleda stadium on November 28 ended with Athletic winning 4-3, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Fan removed from stadium

La Liga said one person was removed from the stadium following reports of the incidents. Disciplinary measures are to be taken against that person. The league also said it would take appropriate legal action.

La Liga stressed that racism and manifestations of hatred have no place in sport, and condemned the abuse that, according to its information, was directed at the Williams brothers during the Málaga-Athletic match.

Basque public broadcaster EITB reported that its pitch-side camera recorded shouts of “monkey” directed at Athletic captain Iñaki Williams in injury time. This happened after his collision with an opponent in Málaga’s penalty area, while the footballer remained on the turf.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Club statements and investigation

An EITB journalist also said that Nico Williams was allegedly racially abused earlier in the match, after he scored Athletic’s third goal from his brother’s assist. However, the expression cannot be heard in the recording because of the noise after the goal.

Athletic condemned the racist abuse of its players from the stands. Málaga said it had identified the fan and would suspend his season ticket as a precautionary measure pending consideration of the complaint.

The club said it was in contact with police to determine whether other spectators might have been involved in the incident and was ready to assist the investigation. Iñaki Williams was also subjected to racist abuse during an away match against Espanyol in Barcelona on January 25, 2020.

Read us on