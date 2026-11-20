In Mali, researchers identified a problem with combining the L9LS monoclonal antibody and a new malaria vaccine for infants. According to their data, the antibody interfered with the vaccine's action, so scientists suspended plans to use this combination to protect young children.

Trial results

As STAT News reports, in a trial involving infants in Mali, L9LS demonstrated 78% efficacy compared with placebo in protecting against the malaria parasite during the six-month malaria transmission season.

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This result is similar to data from previous studies of L9LS among older children and adults. Researchers and public health specialists considered the antibody a tool whose single injection could provide protection for several months.

Reconsidering the approach for infants

The monoclonal antibody was planned for use as additional protection for infants before they began receiving malaria vaccines. The new results called precisely this combined approach into question, although researchers believe that L9LS may remain a useful tool for malaria prevention.

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