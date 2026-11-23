In Manchester, United Kingdom, rapper Don Toliver’s concert at the Co-op Live arena was interrupted and evacuated after an unknown substance was sprayed into the crowd. As Rolling Stone reports, more than 12,000 attendees were safely evacuated from the venue on Sunday evening.

People examined by medics

Greater Manchester Police declared a major incident. Around 50 people were examined for symptoms related to their eyes and breathing. Several attendees received assistance at the scene, while one person was taken to hospital.

Greater Manchester Police Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker said that the priority for law enforcement was the safety of everyone attending the concert. She also urged people who felt unwell after leaving the arena to contact a local hospital.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The origin of the substance is being established

Law enforcement officers must determine what the substance was and under what circumstances the incident occurred. Police initially suggested that it could have been tear gas. Co-op Live management said it was cooperating with police to establish the cause of the incident.

Don Toliver is on the Octane World Tour. At the time of publication, his performances at London’s O2 Arena and OVO Arena Wembley remained scheduled, while Co-op Live had not reported any changes to its own events schedule.

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