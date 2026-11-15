In Manila, the capital of the Philippines, a regional summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations opened on Sunday, November 15. The leaders of the region’s countries are to consider trade, security and the prolonged energy crisis, as well as host world leaders.

Trump’s visit at the end of the summit

US President Donald Trump is expected to arrive in Manila on Tuesday, at the end of the summit. His visit may include a meeting on the sidelines of the event with representatives of the other Quad countries — India, Japan and Australia.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

This could be the first Quad meeting during Trump’s second presidential term. The grouping is generally aimed at countering China’s regional influence.

Further international meetings

The Quad meeting may take place a few days before Trump’s planned meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, the head of the aggressor state Russia, in Shenzhen. The Japan Times reports on the summit agenda and the planned arrival of the US president.

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