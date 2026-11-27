An international team of marine geologists has found evidence of the deepest known explosive volcanic eruptions in the Mariana Trench in the western Pacific Ocean. As Channel NewsAsia reports, pyroclastic rocks were found at depths of up to 6.5 km below the ocean surface near Challenger Deep, the deepest known point of the seafloor.

Samples from the ocean floor

To study the walls of the Mariana Trench, scientists used the remotely operated underwater vehicle Jason/Medea. It made 10 dives: seven in the forearc area near Challenger Deep and another three at shallower depths near Guam due to weather conditions.

The vehicle documented and collected pyroclastic rocks consisting of rock fragments, volcanic glass and a fine-grained cemented mass. Such rocks are a characteristic sign of an explosive volcanic eruption. According to the researchers, they had not previously been found at such great depths.

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The age of the rocks has not yet been determined

The head of the study, geologist Robert Stern, called the collected samples an unmistakable product of a volcanic eruption. At the same time, the scientists did not observe the eruption itself and have not yet found the vents from which the pyroclastic material erupted.

The exact age of the rocks is currently unknown, although they appear relatively young by geological standards. The researchers are also trying to determine how explosive eruptions could occur under the extremely high water pressure at such depths. The results of the work are described in the journal Frontiers in Earth Science.

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