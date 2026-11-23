In the Challenger Deep area of the Mariana Trench, researchers have discovered traces of an explosive volcanic eruption at a depth of about 6,000 meters. It is the deepest known pyroclastic volcanic flow. Live Science reports on the finding.

Discovery in a volcanically quiet zone

Pyroclastic deposits were recorded on the slopes of Challenger Deep, the deepest part of the Mariana Trench and the world ocean. Cameras on the remotely operated Jason/Medea vehicle recorded flat rock formations in three locations along a stretch approximately 100 kilometers long during a 2014 dive.

Rock samples brought aboard the vessel contained volcanic glass and had the structure of a pyroclastic flow. Researchers note that volcanic glass deteriorates rapidly in ocean water, so its presence indicates that the eruptions were relatively recent. The rocks are currently being dated more precisely.

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Pressure should have restrained an explosive eruption

Challenger Deep is located in the western Pacific Ocean, where the Pacific Plate is subducting beneath the Mariana Plate. The studied area lies between the trench and the oceanic ridge. Scientists expected it to be volcanically quiet, as conventional understanding suggests there is not enough heat in this part of the subduction zone to form magma.

At the depth of the discovered flows, water pressure is equivalent to approximately 592 Earth atmospheres. Under such conditions, water and carbon dioxide dissolved in magma usually cannot expand rapidly and cause an explosive eruption. The study authors suggest that the process may have been linked to a supercritical fluid — a state of matter with the properties of both a gas and a liquid.

Observations also indicate that the Earth's crust in this area is stretching differently on its eastern and western sides. Further geochemical studies of the collected rocks may help determine the origin of the magma and explain volcanism in this unusual part of the Mariana system.

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