Roadblocks were reported in Matamoros, Tamaulipas state, Mexico, after federal forces detained Axel Alfredo Cárdenas Rodríguez. As Mexico News Daily reports, the detainee is the son of José Alfredo Cárdenas Martínez, known as El Contador. According to El Economista, Cárdenas Martínez leads the Ciclones faction of the Gulf Cartel.

Arrest in Matamoros

Defense Minister Omar García Harfuch said that Mexican Army special forces units and the National Guard detained two people in Matamoros, including Cárdenas Rodríguez. According to him, the detainee was identified as the second-in-command in the Ciclones faction.

García Harfuch claims that Cárdenas Rodríguez is linked to murders, kidnappings, extortion, and the smuggling of drugs, weapons and people into the United States. The official also stated that he is considered responsible for an attack on employees of the Mexican Security Secretariat on May 17, in which one law enforcement officer was killed and several others were injured. According to the minister, weapons, magazines, ammunition, drugs and a vehicle were seized during the operation, while both detainees were flown to Mexico City.

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Roadblocks and bridge operations

Tamaulipas government security officials reported the detention of a “priority target” linked to an organized criminal group, without naming the suspect. Authorities advised residents to avoid blocked areas, use alternative routes and follow official announcements.

Roadblocks were recorded in Matamoros and Río Bravo, as well as on highways between Matamoros and Reynosa and between Matamoros and Ciudad Victoria. According to the newspaper Reforma, public transport vehicles, trucks and cars whose drivers were forced to get out were used to block traffic. There were also reports of gunfire in Matamoros and other areas of Tamaulipas.

Police in Brownsville, Texas, said that all international bridges between the city and Matamoros were temporarily closed due to a security incident. Later, they announced that the bridges had resumed normal operations. The Tamaulipas Ministry of Education also canceled afternoon classes at schools in Matamoros.

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