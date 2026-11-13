In the Australian city of Mount Isa, the federal government and the Queensland government have agreed to fund a feasibility study for a proposed critical minerals research hub. This was reported by ABC News.

Mount Isa City Council and the University of Queensland previously presented a business plan for the hub, with a stated cost of $145 million. Mining companies will be able to analyse rock samples from local deposits there to determine which minerals are present and assess whether their extraction is viable.

Funding for the study

The federal government and the Queensland government will each allocate $241,250 for the feasibility study. Mount Isa City Council is expected to provide a further $482,500.

Assistant Federal Minister for Resources Anthony Chisholm said the project should help confirm the region's potential and attract industry investment. The hub is planned to be located near Mount Isa Airport, between the George Fisher mine and the airport.

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Economic alternative

The project is being considered against the backdrop of the closure of the underground copper mine in Mount Isa in July 2025. At that time, nearly 500 workers lost their jobs in the community of about 19,000 people.

At the same time, around 85 critical minerals projects are underway in the broader North West Minerals Province region. Rick Valenta, director of the University of Queensland's Sustainable Minerals Institute, noted that a local analysis facility could reduce costs and delays associated with sending rock samples to other parts of Queensland, Australia or overseas.

Estimates suggest the hub could create up to 50 permanent jobs. If the project is implemented, the facility will operate alongside similar institutions in Mackay and Townsville: initial analysis will be conducted in Mount Isa, small-scale testing in Mackay, and large-scale testing in Townsville.

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