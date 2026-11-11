In the city of Mount Gambier in southeastern Australia, the number of vacant premises and lease signs is growing on the main shopping street, Commercial Street. High interest rates, inflation, rising operating costs and online shopping are increasing pressure on local retail businesses, ABC News reports.

Mount Gambier, with a population of about 30,000 people, is the commercial hub of the broader Limestone Coast region. Its retail life has traditionally been concentrated on Commercial Street. However, few retail stores now operate along the 1.2-kilometre stretch between Wehl and Crouch streets.

The cost of large premises

Country Attitude co-owner Katie Gandolfi, who has run a business on the street for 22 years, said that the declining number of shops harms all entrepreneurs. According to her, a less active main street may encourage shoppers to look for the goods they need outside the city.

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Mount Gambier Chamber of Commerce president Samuel Taylor said that maintaining large retail spaces on Commercial Street is becoming increasingly less viable. Large premises require more stock to be displayed, while unsold goods add to business costs every day. In his view, entrepreneurs are moving to a model of smaller and cheaper premises, while it is more advantageous for large retailers to move away from the traditional main street because of rental and operating costs.

Focus on services and new establishments

Katie Gandolfi also noted that food establishments and service-sector companies, including medical practices and hair salons, are opening on Commercial Street increasingly often. Such services require customers to visit in person and are therefore less dependent on online trade.

At the same time, new businesses are appearing on the street. Kieran Hine opened the Lollies & Scoops ice cream and sweets shop two weeks ago, and two premises that had previously stood vacant have already been leased. Mount Gambier Mayor Lynette Martin described the changes among tenants as cyclical and said that the city council is working on a central business district master plan that provides for an upgrade of the main street.

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