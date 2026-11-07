Members of the Mexico City Congress have proposed strengthening criminal liability for poisoning animals in public spaces. One of the bills provides for up to nine years in prison if an animal dies as a result of poisoning. The initiatives emerged after four dogs died from toxic bait in the Condesa neighborhood, Mexico News Daily reports.

Punishment for poisoning

Labor Party lawmaker Diana Barragán submitted a proposal to explicitly define poisoning as an aggravating circumstance in animal cruelty cases. Under her bill, poisoning that results in an animal being injured could be punishable by up to five years in prison. If the animal dies, the penalty would range from three to nine years.

The bill proposes extending these provisions to toxic substances, contaminated food, and other chemical or biological agents. Barragán said that current legislation leaves gaps because it does not separately define poisoning. She also drew attention to the danger posed by toxic bait in parks, gardens, and on sidewalks to children and passersby.

Other legislative initiatives

Citizens' Movement lawmaker Luisa Fernanda Ledesma Alpízar proposed increasing prison terms and fines by up to two-thirds for placing several poisoned baits or for repeated attacks. Her initiative also provides for the possibility of temporarily banning convicted individuals from buying, adopting, or caring for animals after their release. Such restrictions are proposed to be entered into the registry of people convicted of animal cruelty.

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Another proposal by Institutional Revolutionary Party lawmaker Tania Nanette Larios Pérez provides for four to eight years in prison for killing animals or endangering their lives or health through poison, harmful chemicals, concealed sharp objects, or adulterated bait. All the bills have been sent to committees for consideration.

The poisoned bait case

The investigation into the case of 58-year-old Salvador “N” is ongoing. Prosecutors allege that from October 26 to 28, he left pieces of meat and sausages containing concealed methomyl tablets — a highly toxic insecticide — in Parque España and on adjacent streets. According to the prosecutor's office, seven complaints were received from pet owners: four dogs died, while three others underwent treatment.

The man was detained near the park on October 30, and the following day he was charged with animal cruelty. The court kept him in custody during the investigation, which investigators were given two months to complete. Salvador “N” has not been found guilty. Investigators are also examining his claim that he allegedly acted in response to a dog attacking his son.

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