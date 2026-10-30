In Mexico City, Mexico, police detained a 58-year-old man whom investigators are checking for possible involvement in leaving poisoned meat near Parque España. Four dogs died after consuming it. As Mexico News Daily reports, the Mexico City prosecutor’s office stressed that the detained man’s involvement in the animals’ deaths is still being established.

Detention near the park

The man, identified by law enforcement officials as Salvador “N,” was stopped on Friday at around 6:20 a.m. at the intersection of Atlixco and Juan Escutia streets, about one block from the park. According to the prosecutor’s office, he resembled a person whose image had been circulated on social media.

Law enforcement officials said the man behaved aggressively toward police officers, so he was detained for resisting law enforcement and handed over to prosecutors. Investigators are analyzing video recordings and questioning people to confirm his identity and establish where he was at the time of the possible poisoning of the dogs.

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Poisoned meat and investigation

The prosecutor’s office reported four dead dogs and three complaints from their owners. The first animal deaths on Tuesday prompted an investigation into animal cruelty. On Wednesday, a fourth dog — a mixed-breed — died after treatment at a veterinary hospital near Parque México, while two other animals were discharged after treatment.

According to Mexico City Attorney General Bertha Alcalde Luján, an examination found methomyl, a highly toxic insecticide, in capsules inside the meat. According to La Jornada, authorities seized 14 pieces of suspected poisoned meat: four on Tuesday in Parque España, nine the following day in the park and adjacent streets, and one more nearby on Thursday.

According to the police’s preliminary version, the poisoned pieces of sausage may have been left as revenge after a dog attacked a relative of the detained man several days earlier. At the same time, authorities have not established this motive. Cuauhtémoc borough mayor Alessandra Rojo de la Vega urged visitors to Parque España and Parque México not to allow pets to pick up food from the ground and to provide investigators with any information they know.

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