In the German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, all three parties have approved the coalition agreement on an alliance of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, the Left and the Greens. As Der Spiegel reports, this will be Germany’s first state government in this format. The agreement is scheduled to be signed in Greifswald in the evening.

Unanimous support from the SPD

The Left and the Greens supported the document earlier, while the SPD approved it at an extraordinary party conference in Güstrow. The Social Democrats’ vote was unanimous.

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State Premier Manuela Schwesig, who represents the SPD, addressed around 120 delegates in Güstrow. She called the coalition agreement strong and said that the position of the Social Democrats was reflected in many of its provisions.

Refusal to cooperate with AfD

Schwesig also stressed that the coalition of the SPD, the Greens and the Left would not cooperate with the Alternative for Germany party. In Schwerin, the state capital, the three-party coalition government is expected to begin work soon.

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