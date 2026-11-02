In the Mexican city of Uruapan, about 2,500 people took part in a march for justice and peace marking the first anniversary of the murder of Mayor Carlos Manso. The procession was led by his partner and the city’s current mayor, Grecia Quiroz, Mexico News Daily reports.

Participants set off from the monument to General Lázaro Cárdenas and walked to Morelos Square, where Manso was shot dead on November 1, 2025, during a Day of the Dead event.

Statue honoring the mayor

At the end of the march, a statue honoring the slain mayor was unveiled in Uruapan’s central square. Quiroz, who succeeded Manso as mayor a few days after his death, wore a T-shirt bearing his image. Some march participants wore sombreros similar to those worn by Manso.

Call for an independent investigation

Quiroz called on Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to ensure a thorough, independent and transparent investigation into the murder. She said that everyone involved must be investigated, regardless of their political, economic or other influence.

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According to her, she does not seek revenge or the conviction of people without evidence, but demands that those responsible for the crime be held accountable. Quiroz also stressed that arrests alone do not mean that justice has been restored for the deceased’s family.

More than 30 people have been arrested in connection with Manso’s murder, including seven of his bodyguards. According to the publication, the murder was likely organized by Ramón Ángel Álvarez Ayala, known as R1, who is described as the alleged leader of a criminal cell linked to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

The shooter was a 17-year-old who, after being detained, died at the hands of a municipal police officer. In a social media post, Quiroz also stated that violence, the killings of mayors and the fear that children could disappear in the state of Michoacán must not be normalized.

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