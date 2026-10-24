In Mexico, 58.1% of people aged 18 and over consider living in their city unsafe. This is the lowest figure since September 2013, when the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) began conducting such measurements, Mexico News Daily reports.

INEGI's survey in September 2026 covered around 28,000 households in 91 cities across all 32 states of the country. Respondents permanently living in private homes in designated urban areas were asked about problems in their communities and their sense of safety in the city and public places.

Safety in the city and public places

Security Minister Omar García Harfuch said that residents of 28 of the 91 cities reported a significant improvement in their perception of safety compared with September 2025. According to him, survey participants also reported fewer robberies and shooting incidents that they had witnessed or heard about in their communities.

At the same time, the study results reflect citizens' perception of safety rather than the number of crimes committed. The largest share of respondents — 68.7% — felt unsafe near ATMs on the street. Another 61.8% said they did not feel safe on the streets, 61.1% on public transport, and 55.3% on highways.

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Cities with the highest and lowest figures

The highest share of residents who consider their city unsafe was recorded in Irapuato, at 90.5%. It was followed by Chilpancingo de los Bravo with 86.9% and Mazatlán with 85.8%.

The lowest figure was in San Pedro Garza García, at 5.8%. In the Benito Juárez borough of Mexico City, it stood at 13.8%, while San Nicolás de los Garza and Piedras Negras each recorded 14.3%.

Compared with June, the share of those who considered living in their city unsafe increased, in particular, in Hermosillo — from 43.2% to 53.2%; in Lázaro Cárdenas — from 33% to 42.3%; and in Ciudad Victoria — from 47.5% to 56.5%. The most notable quarterly decline was recorded in San Francisco de Campeche, Tlalnepantla de Baz, and Ciudad Obregón.

In addition to safety, 83.1% of respondents named potholes on streets and avenues as a major problem. Interruptions and leaks in the drinking water supply system were reported by 61.2% of respondents, while 57% mentioned clogged storm drains.

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