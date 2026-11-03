Mexico restricted the use of mobile phones and electronic tablets in public and private primary and secondary schools starting November 3. The new rules apply during lessons and breaks, Mexico News Daily reports.

Purpose of the new rules

Mexico’s Ministry of Education announced the changes under the slogan “Turn off the screen and turn on your imagination.” The decision is based on a resolution by the National Council of Educational Authorities, which on September 18 decided to regulate the use of phones and tablets in schools.

Education Minister Mario Delgado Carrillo said the restrictions are intended to improve students’ concentration, social interaction at school, and responsible use of technology. “We want communication to return to schoolyards, conversations in hallways, as well as the focus and friendships that emerge in the classroom,” he said.

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Rules for upper secondary schools

For upper secondary education institutions, each school will independently determine the rules for using devices. They must be agreed with the educational community, taking into account students’ needs and the local context.

The new guidelines were developed after consultations with experts, educators, and parents. According to Delgado, 81% of the 565,000 education workers surveyed supported introducing rules that would ensure the safe use of devices for educational purposes. Representatives of education authorities from all 32 administrative units of Mexico agreed to implement these measures.

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