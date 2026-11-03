A Cessna 210 light aircraft crashed in the city of Pachuca in the central Mexican state of Hidalgo. Two people on board were killed, Anadolu Agency reported, citing Mexico’s Federal Civil Aviation Agency.

Crash a minute after departure

The aircraft, operated by Grupo Aeroespacial Avspace, departed Pachuca National Airport at 9:30 a.m. local time. It was bound for Cuernavaca International Airport in the state of Morelos.

According to the civil aviation agency, the Cessna crashed during its initial climb, one minute after takeoff. At that point, it was approximately 500 meters from the beginning of runway 21.

It was preliminarily established that the aircraft crashed on Tezontle Avenue in the Venta Prieta area of Pachuca, outside the airport boundaries, in an urban area near the runway.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation underway

Personnel from the Pachuca airport command arrived at the crash site to carry out the necessary procedures and coordinate the actions of the relevant services. The Federal Civil Aviation Agency has launched an administrative investigation into the circumstances of the crash.

The names of those killed and their roles on board were not disclosed. The agency also did not report possible technical malfunctions, weather conditions or other factors in the crash, nor any possible injuries or damage on the ground. There are no preliminary conclusions regarding the causes of the crash.

The Cessna 210 is a single-engine aircraft used for private flights and general aviation.

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