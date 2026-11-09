In Mexico, federal and regional security forces have launched a search for Miguel Angel Almaraz Maldonado, the mayor of the city of Rio Bravo in the state of Tamaulipas. According to local media reports, armed men intercepted him on Saturday afternoon while he was traveling with family members.

Searches in three states

Federal security authorities said that the country’s Security Cabinet, jointly with the authorities of the states of San Luis Potosi, Zacatecas and Tamaulipas, is conducting an investigation and search operations to establish the whereabouts of the mayor of Rio Bravo.

Federal agencies, as well as the prosecutor’s offices of the states of San Luis Potosi and Tamaulipas, are involved in the operation. They are to determine the circumstances of the incident and facilitate the release of the mayor and the people who were with him, Anadolu Agency reports.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Interception on a highway

San Luis Potosi state police mobilized early on Sunday after determining that the interception occurred in the state of Zacatecas. It concerns a section of the San Tiburcio–Vanegas highway.

The whereabouts and health condition of Almaraz Maldonado and his relatives have not been disclosed. Authorities have also not reported any ransom demands or the involvement of a specific cartel. The mayor is a member of Mexico’s National Action Party.

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