Edgar Aarón Vázquez Alvarado, known by the aliases El General and El Lic., was killed during an operation by federal forces in the Mexican city of Naucalpan de Juárez in the State of Mexico. Mexican authorities consider him the probable founder of the criminal group Cartel Nuevo Imperio.

As The Rio Times reports, the operation took place on November 5, 2026. According to Mexico’s Security Cabinet, federal agency personnel came under fire during an operation related to the execution of a warrant. Vázquez Alvarado was killed in the shootout.

Involvement of federal agencies

Representatives of Mexico’s Security Ministry, the Navy, the investigative unit of the Attorney General’s Office, and the National Intelligence Center took part in the operation. Security Minister Omar García Harfuch confirmed Vázquez Alvarado’s death in a post on X.

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Another person, whose identity was not disclosed by authorities, was also killed during the operation. No arrests or seizures were reported. García Harfuch said the investigation would continue to identify and search for other members of the group.

Investigation and US sanctions

According to Mexican authorities, Vázquez Alvarado founded Cartel Nuevo Imperio in 2017 together with Óscar Antonio García Alvarado, known as El 300, who is currently in prison. Investigators considered Vázquez Alvarado the probable person who ordered the killing of Milton Morales Figueroa, coordinator of Mexico City police’s special operational unit, who was shot dead in July 2024.

According to authorities, he was also investigated in cases involving kidnapping, extortion, murders, illegal land seizures, money laundering, fuel theft, and drug trafficking to the United States and Canada. In November 2025, the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed sanctions on him. As García Harfuch noted, the US agency accused Vázquez Alvarado of protecting former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan James Wedding, who was charged in the United States in a cocaine trafficking case.

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