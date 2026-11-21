Mexican military personnel detained Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as El Chapo Isidro, in the state of Sinaloa. He was among the FBI’s 10 most wanted fugitives. The operation took place on Friday evening in the city of Guasave. Two other alleged leaders of his group were detained along with him, The Guardian reports.

Operation in Guasave

According to Mexico’s Ministry of Defense, elite military units took part in the operation, assisted by U.S. intelligence. The ministry said security forces arrived at the designated area unnoticed but came under gunfire and an attack involving explosives.

After that, the military entered a house and detained the three men. They were evacuated by military aircraft to Mexico City to be handed over to prosecutors. The shootout caused panic in the city: videos and photographs show civilians fleeing gunfire during a baseball game at Kuroda Park stadium, as well as burned-out vehicles.

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Charges and manhunt

Meza Flores had been wanted for more than 10 years. Since 2017, the U.S. State Department had offered a reward of up to $5 million for information leading directly to his arrest or conviction.

An FBI poster states that Meza Flores’s organization allegedly engaged in the storage, distribution and importation into the United States of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana. Mexico’s Ministry of Defense also said that he allegedly leads the Beltrán Leyva criminal organization, allied with the Mayos group — one of the two rival factions of the Sinaloa cartel.

Germán N, nicknamed Serafín and described as his alleged deputy, and José N, considered the alleged financial operator of the Beltrán Leyva group, were detained along with Meza Flores. In the United States, Meza Flores faces several charges related to drug trafficking and the use and possession of firearms; in Mexico, he was wanted for organized crime and crimes against public health.

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