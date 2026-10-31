In the Malaysian state of Melaka, the election campaign ahead of the state legislative assembly elections scheduled for November 14 has officially begun. Seventy-nine candidates will compete for all 28 seats, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing the election commission.

Distribution of candidates

Eleven constituencies will see contests between two candidates, while another 11 will have three candidates. Four candidates have been registered in each of six constituencies.

The Pakatan Harapan coalition, led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, has fielded candidates in 24 constituencies. Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, or Bersatu, led by former head of government Muhyiddin Yassin, is participating in the election in seven constituencies.

Barisan Nasional, which is Pakatan Harapan's partner in the federal unity government, is fielding candidates in 23 constituencies in cooperation with Perikatan Nasional. The latter will compete in five constituencies. Following negotiations, the Malaysian Chinese Association received two additional constituencies to field candidates: Bandar Hilir and Kota Laksamana.

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Signs of informal cooperation

Pakatan Harapan did not field candidates in four constituencies — Lendu, Sungai Udang, Pantai Kundor and Bemban — where Bersatu representatives will run. Analysts interviewed by Channel NewsAsia viewed this as a sign of informal cooperation between the two political forces, although they have not announced an official electoral agreement.

Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin previously said that an agreement to support Anwar Ibrahim's government during key parliamentary votes does not mean the creation of an electoral alliance. At the same time, analysts believe that the vote in Melaka may show whether Bersatu can help Pakatan Harapan gain support among Malay voters ahead of the next general election, which must be held by February 2028.

Nearly 690,000 registered voters will be eligible to vote after the 14-day campaigning period. Of the 79 candidates, 65 are men and 14 are women; the youngest candidate is 24 years old and the oldest is 66. In the 2021 election, Barisan Nasional won 21 of 28 seats, Pakatan Harapan won five, and Perikatan Nasional won two.

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