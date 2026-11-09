Man charged with murder of courier in Melbourne — The Guardian

In Melbourne, Australia, a 51-year-old man has been charged with the murder of 47-year-old HungryPanda delivery service courier Jianming Feng. He is also charged with intentionally causing serious injury to another courier, The Guardian reports.

Altercation in the city centre

On Friday evening, Feng and another courier in central Melbourne encountered a man who, according to the publication, was allegedly interfering with their bicycles. During the altercation, the 51-year-old man allegedly stabbed both couriers, according to the prosecution.

Emergency services arrived at Frederick Way, but Feng could not be saved. The second victim, a 34-year-old courier, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. As of Monday, he remained in hospital.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Arrest and assistance for the family

Police arrested the accused on Saturday. On Monday morning, he was charged with one count of murder and intentionally causing serious injury. The man was remanded in custody until a hearing at Melbourne Magistrates' Court.

Feng was from China's Shaanxi province and had lived in Australia for about nine years. He is survived by his wife Xu, two children, and both sets of parents, who depended on his income.

Near the State Library of Melbourne, people left flowers and notes in memory of the deceased. The Melbourne Chinatown Association launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to cover the family's urgent travel and funeral expenses. By Monday, the campaign had raised nearly $390,000. HungryPanda said it was helping the family with visa matters, burial costs, financial support and insurance.

Read us on