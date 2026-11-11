In Australia, the Arcare network of aged-care facilities has strengthened security measures in the state of Victoria and at its other sites after a shooting near its centre in the Melbourne suburb of Maidstone. The facility’s building on Hampstead Road remains under police guard.

Where the shooting occurred

Police were called to Arcare Aged Care shortly before 4:30 a.m. last Friday. According to law enforcement, two men dressed in black got out of a white SUV, after which about 10 shots were fired. One bullet struck the building, and the men left the scene in the vehicle. No one was physically injured, ABC News reports.

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Increased patrols and investigation

In a letter to residents and their families, Arcare said it was cooperating with Victoria Police and had increased wellbeing support for residents, visitors and staff. The company operates more than 60 care facilities in Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia and the Australian Capital Territory.

Victoria Police confirmed that officers from Operation Phoenix are patrolling areas connected to the incident. The operation is aimed at countering arson and extortion linked to organised crime groups. Victorian government minister Anthony Carbines said appropriate measures had been taken for residents’ safety, while health department representatives were providing support to the facilities. The investigation is also examining a possible connection between the shooting and other incidents.

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