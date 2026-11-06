Man killed in Melbourne stabbing attack — ABC News Australia

A man has died from stab wounds near Queen Victoria Market in central Melbourne, Australia, while another injured person was taken to hospital. This was reported by ABC News.

Man died at the scene

According to Victoria Police, emergency services were called to Frederick Way near the market shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Friday. A man with stab wounds was found at the scene. Paramedics provided assistance, but he died at the scene.

Shortly afterwards, police found a second man aged between 30 and 39 nearby. He had a suspected stab wound and was subsequently taken to hospital.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Police are investigating whether the attack was targeted

Detectives from the Homicide Squad are handling the investigation. They are determining whether the attack was targeted. Police cordoned off the scene between Queen Street and A'Beckett Street near Queen Victoria Market.

No arrests have been made in the case so far. Police have asked anyone who may have information about the incident to contact CrimeStoppers.

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