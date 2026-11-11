In Australia, the identities of members of a family captured on amateur 8mm footage filmed in a Melbourne suburb in 1965 have been established. The owner of the recording, British television director Karen Walsh, found it among her father Arthur House’s old film reels and asked radio listeners for help.

As ABC News reports, Arthur House visited Australia in 1965 while considering moving there with his family. He later returned to the United Kingdom, bringing footage from Melbourne, Sydney and Perth. Among it was a short recording of an unknown family near a brick house: children are playing in the driveway, while adults and an elderly woman stand nearby.

Search through radio broadcast

Walsh did not know whom exactly her father had filmed, but decided not to throw the clip away and wrote to radio station 774 ABC Melbourne. The morning show hosts shared the appeal and directed listeners to the video online. Social media users noticed the distinctive appearance of the house and its green-striped garage doors.

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Chris Schein, a historian with the Volkswagen Club of Victoria, recognized a green Kombi van in the footage with the standard split windscreen, manufactured in Clayton in 1962. The vehicle’s licence plates could also have provided a clue, but the road authority VicRoads was unable to provide owner details due to privacy rules.

Three generations of one family

The recording was recognized by Sydney medical student Zac de Buc, whose mother sent him the clip from social media. He immediately identified five people. ABC confirmed that the video shows three generations of his family, who lived in the suburb of Mitcham in the 1960s.

Among the people identified were Zac’s grandmother Catherine Holland, his great-uncle, great-grandfather and great-grandmother, as well as his great-great-grandmother. De Buc’s great-grandmother Dorothy Venner, a Palawa woman, died 10 years ago; this year she would have turned 101. Catherine Holland remembers neither the filming nor Arthur House, but thanks to the recording she saw her late parents and grandmother in moving images for the first time.

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