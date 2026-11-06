Researchers from Layer3 Intel and Synthient detected activity of residential proxies on the White House network. According to The Verge, this could potentially have allowed outsiders to rent access to the presidential network's IP addresses for a few dollars.

Activity of 28 proxy services

Layer3 Intel found that from October 5 to November 3, 28 residential proxy services routed traffic from the White House network outward. According to the company's observations, such activity usually occurred between 5:00 p.m. and midnight U.S. Eastern Time.

Layer3 Intel believes that this time pattern points more to a device belonging to a person who regularly uses the White House network in the evening hours than to a public guest Wi-Fi network. The company suggested that a proxy SDK may have been installed on the device.

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How residential proxies work

Residential proxies make it possible to rent access to a home network's IP address and route internet traffic through it, concealing its true origin. Some applications and browser extensions contain third-party software development kits that can create proxy nodes on users' devices, with or without their knowledge. Third-party services can then sell access to such nodes.

Cybersecurity company Spur notes that residential proxies can be used legally for ad verification and quality testing. At the same time, malicious actors can use them to bypass geographic restrictions and security filters. According to the publication, hackers have used such proxies, among other things, to create botnets and take over accounts.

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