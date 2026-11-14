In Rakhine State in western Myanmar, 12 people were killed in an airstrike on a camp for internally displaced persons, eyewitnesses and a rescue service representative said. Another 18 people were injured. The strike occurred on Friday evening at the Byar La camp in Ponnagyun Township, northeast of the state capital, Sittwe.

A child among those killed

As Channel NewsAsia reports, the death toll was confirmed by Khine Hein Htet, head of the Phyusin Yin Khwin Foundation rescue service. According to him, a five-year-old child was among the victims. Many camp residents had lived there for four years.

Local residents said that destroyed bamboo homes, overturned vehicles, household belongings and clothing remained at the site after the attack. Local residents wrapped the bodies of those killed in plastic and buried them in makeshift graves.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Rakhine suffers from hostilities

Rakhine State is one of the regions of Myanmar most affected by the civil war following the 2021 military coup. According to the outlet, the territory of the state is almost entirely controlled by the ethnic Arakan Army group, while Myanmar's military blocks the region and regularly carries out airstrikes. The military could not be reached for comment on the latest attack.

Monitoring organization ACLED estimates that more than 100,000 people from all sides of the conflict have been killed in Myanmar since the start of the civil war.

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