Approximately 60 people were killed in Myanmar as a result of three strikes over three days. On Saturday, November 28, two airstrikes claimed the lives of about 30 people, while another 29 people, according to Myanmar’s National Unity Government (NUG), were killed in an attack in the central part of the country on Thursday, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Strike on a wedding venue

One of Saturday’s airstrikes took place in the Mo Bye area in northeastern Myanmar, where two internally displaced people were preparing for their wedding. Witnesses reported around 20 deaths. The head of a rescue organization said 21 people had been killed, including five children, and more than 40 were injured.

According to a witness, after the first explosion he arrived at the site and saw 17 bodies and many injured people. The head of an organization helping displaced people also said that a second munition was dropped after rescuers arrived. Myanmar’s military did not comment on the three attacks.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attacks in Rakhine State and the Magway Region

Another airstrike on Saturday hit a market in the town of Mrauk-U in western Rakhine State. Hla Maung U, the head of a local funeral organization, reported nine deaths. One local resident said his 17-year-old daughter died after he pulled her from the rubble.

According to the NUG, 20 civilians, including women and children, as well as nine People’s Defence Force fighters, were killed in the Magway Region on Thursday. According to a statement by the NUG and the interim government of the Magway federal unit, four 500-pound aerial bombs, 12 artillery shells, and seven kamikaze drones were used in the attack. The strike was focused on a school and a monastery. A schoolteacher said a bomb fell where parents had gathered to collect their children after hearing an aircraft.

The armed conflict in Myanmar has continued since the 2021 military coup, when the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi was removed. According to the ACLED monitoring group, more than 100,000 people have been killed in fighting involving all sides.

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