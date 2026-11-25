Researchers at Rockefeller University have found that the immunoglobulin A antibody, or IgA, helps restrain the formation of colon tumors in mice. Animals that did not produce IgA developed more than twice as many colorectal tumors as mice with normal levels of this antibody, ScienceDaily reports.

How IgA affects intestinal cells

IgA is one of the most common antibodies in the digestive tract. It interacts with intestinal bacteria and epithelial cells—the inner lining of the intestine, which is constantly renewed. The scientists found that, in the absence of IgA, the activity of genes associated with cell division changed in these cells even before visible tumors appeared.

The researchers identified the role of the DMBT1 receptor on the surface of epithelial cells. In the presence of intestinal bacteria, this receptor triggers signals that promote renewal of the mucous membrane. At the same time, IgA binds to DMBT1 and restrains excessive cell proliferation. Without the antibody, this control mechanism weakens, which may cause cells to divide too quickly.

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Result of administering the antibody

The team tested whether the lack of IgA could be compensated for. Mice that did not produce this antibody were given IgA orally. After that, the animals' increased susceptibility to developing colon tumors disappeared.

The authors of the study, published in the journal Nature, note that the discovered mechanism could potentially become the basis for future strategies to prevent colorectal cancer, including after polyps are removed. At the same time, the experiments were conducted in mice and do not prove that IgA preparations or probiotics can prevent cancer in humans. The scientists also suggest that certain intestinal bacteria may contribute to protective mechanisms associated with IgA, but this approach remains speculative for now.

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