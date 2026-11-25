Researchers at the University of Vermont in the United States found in a mouse study that genetically determined differences in controlling gammaherpesvirus are associated with the entry of T cells into the brain. The findings may provide clues as to why only some people infected with the Epstein–Barr virus develop multiple sclerosis, News-Medical reports.

Differences between mouse strains

The team led by immunologist Dmitry Kremenchuzov used mouse strains that differed in genetic diversity. In animals whose immune systems controlled chronic gammaherpesvirus infection less effectively, virus-specific T cells accumulated in the brain. This occurred before the development of autoimmune disease.

Mice that controlled the virus better had almost no T-cell infiltration of the brain. The authors suggest that weaker control of viral replication may contribute to the appearance of T cells in the brain that can later become activated and cause a disease similar to multiple sclerosis.

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Possible link to the Epstein–Barr virus

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks myelin, the protective sheath of nerve tissue. Damage to myelin can disrupt the transmission of nerve signals and cause problems with movement, balance, and vision.

The study concerned a gammaherpesvirus in mice that is similar to the Epstein–Barr virus in humans. The article notes that more than 90% of people test positive for the Epstein–Barr virus during their lifetime, but multiple sclerosis develops in only a small proportion of them. Scientists believe that genetic characteristics and the immune response may affect this difference.

Kremenchuzov's team plans to identify the genes and immune mechanisms associated with genetic resistance to infection. The results may serve as a guide for further research involving humans. The work was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

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