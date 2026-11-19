Scientists at Tufts University School of Medicine found in a study in mice that infection with the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi, which causes Lyme disease, may leave long-lasting changes in the immune system. As News-Medical reports, these changes were detected in the bone marrow, where many immune system cells are produced.

Epigenetic changes in the bone marrow

The researchers used a mouse model and analyzed bone marrow cells after infection, including in animals that were subsequently given antibiotics. The infection caused characteristic epigenetic changes — chemical modifications that can affect which genes are switched on or off. The study results were published in the journal iScience.

The changes were most pronounced in macrophages — immune cells that are among the first to respond to infection. Macrophages recognize potential threats, engulf microorganisms, and release chemical signals that recruit other immune cells. In macrophages formed in mice previously exposed to Borrelia burgdorferi, suppressed expression of genes associated with the inflammatory response was observed for at least 15 weeks after infection.

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Changes were also observed after antibiotics

An altered immune response was also detected in mice that received antibiotics. According to the authors, this indicates that some of these changes may develop at early stages of infection and do not require a prolonged or continuous course of bacterial disease.

At the same time, the results do not prove that similar changes occur in people with Lyme disease or that they cause persistent symptoms. The scientists next plan to study epigenetic markers in blood immune cells from people after infection. To do this, they are to analyze samples from participants in a multicenter study who are being followed for up to 15 months after diagnosis.

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