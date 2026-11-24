Mice with moderate chronic zinc deficiency showed different changes in the small and large intestines and their microbiomes. As News-Medical reports, the study was conducted by scientists at Cornell University. The animals remained clinically healthy throughout the experiment, so the team studied early adaptations rather than the consequences of severe zinc deficiency.

Different responses in intestinal sections

The scientists tracked the distribution of radioactive zinc in the mice's bodies, analyzed gene activity in intestinal tissues, and examined microbial communities in different sections of the gut. In both the small and large intestines, low zinc levels increased interferon-related immune activity, which is a sign of the body's antiviral and inflammatory defense.

In the small intestine, the activity of genes associated with the absorptive surface of cells declined, while antimicrobial defense associated with specialized immune cells increased. Microbiome diversity in this section also decreased.

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Changes in the large intestine

In the large intestine, overall microbial diversity was maintained, but the composition of bacteria changed. The share of species that feed on glycans — complex sugars in the structural components of the gut — increased. These included Clostridioides difficile, which can use the byproducts of such microorganisms.

Gene activity required for the formation of the extracellular matrix, the structural scaffold of tissues, also decreased in the large intestine. Study author Tolunay Beker Aydemir, an associate professor in the Division of Nutritional Sciences, noted that the findings show an association rather than a cause-and-effect relationship between zinc deficiency and the identified changes.

The article was published on November 20 in the journal Cellular and Molecular Gastroenterology and Hepatology. The researchers believe the work may help explain inconsistent results of zinc supplement trials in obesity, type 2 diabetes, and inflammatory bowel disease.

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