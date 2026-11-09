Air pollution in English cities reaches highest level — The Guardian

In cities across England, air pollution from fine particulate matter reached the “very high” level on Monday due to still, foggy weather that kept emissions close to the ground after a weekend of fireworks and bonfires. The Guardian reports.

The worst readings in London and Manchester

According to government monitoring data, 11 monitoring sites, mainly in London and Greater Manchester, reached the highest level on the 10-point particulate concentration scale in the 24 hours to 10:00. Another 27 sites recorded high pollution levels in the capital, north-west England, the Midlands, Yorkshire and eastern England.

The highest reading was registered in the Hillingdon area of west London: the 24-hour average concentration of PM2.5 particles was 129 micrograms per cubic metre. This is more than eight times the World Health Organization’s daily guideline. Manchester Piccadilly, Wigan, Blackburn, Preston and Rochdale also fell into the “very high” pollution category.

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The impact of fog and seasonal celebrations

Clean Air Fund chief executive Jane Burston said monitoring networks cannot precisely determine the source of the pollution, but that it is highly likely to be linked to autumn celebrations. She pointed to a combination of fog, a lack of wind, fireworks, bonfires and Diwali.

Global Action Plan campaigns director Larissa Lockwood said that during this period people use wood-burning stoves, light bonfires and set off fireworks, while pollutants from transport and industry cannot disperse because of the fog. She called for high-pollution warnings to be introduced so that city residents temporarily refrain from using wood-burning stoves.

London City Hall, citing forecasters at Imperial College London, issued a high air pollution warning for Tuesday, 10 November. It said readings in London rose sharply from Friday to Sunday and remained elevated on Monday morning.

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