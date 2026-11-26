In Gaza City, Palestine, three Palestinians were killed late Wednesday evening as a result of an Israeli drone strike. According to Anadolu Agency, this was reported by Al-Shifa Hospital.

Strike in the Tuffah area

According to the hospital, a drone attacked a group of people in the Tuffah area in eastern Gaza City. The strike brought the number of people killed in Israeli attacks on Wednesday to 10.

The agency described the attack as another violation of the ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, which came into force on October 10, 2025.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attack in the Al-Shati camp

According to hospital sources, seven Palestinians were killed in earlier Israeli attacks that day. They included the head of the Internal Security Service of the North Gaza governorate, Mohammed Majed Abu al-Awf, his wife, and two teenage daughters.

At dawn, an Israeli strike hit the home of the Abu al-Awf family in the Al-Shati refugee camp in western Gaza City. Gaza's Government Media Office said on Tuesday that it had documented 6,405 ceasefire violations. According to its data, these incidents killed 1,690 Palestinians, injured 6,120, and resulted in the detention of 223 people.

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