In Mombasa, Kenya, disagreements have emerged between the county assembly and the administration of Governor Abdulswamad Nassir over delays in implementing development projects included in the budget. Local lawmakers say they are facing growing pressure from residents demanding explanations over unfulfilled promises and spending priorities, Nation Kenya reports.

Assembly Deputy Speaker Fadhili Makarani called on lawmakers and the county executive to work more closely together to ensure that projects approved in the budget are implemented. According to him, the assembly should not merely pass budgets if the funds do not translate into tangible results for residents.

Residents’ and lawmakers’ grievances

During public discussions of the 2026 Finance Bill and the Annual Development Plan for the 2027–2028 financial year, residents raised issues concerning taxes, the quality of healthcare services, garbage collection, scholarships and unfinished projects.

Mikindani representative Jackson Madialo criticized the county authorities for still failing to establish a Ward Development Fund. According to him, the governor promised to introduce this fund four years ago. Madialo also said he would submit a proposal to include college and university students in the county scholarship programme.

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Residents of Kisauni, Nyali, Jomvu, Likoni and other areas complained, among other things, about insufficient accountability, accumulated garbage, an alleged shortage of medicines at healthcare facilities, overcrowded hospitals and the unequal distribution of educational assistance. In Likoni, the issue of preparedness for anticipated floods was also raised.

Budget and the assembly’s responsibility

Finance Committee Chair Kibwana Swaleh said that residents’ comments would be submitted to the assembly for consideration. He acknowledged the high level of expenditure on wages and said he considered an allocation of 70% of the budget to recurrent expenditure and 30% to development to be optimal.

The county estimates available resources at 18.104 billion shillings: 12.664 billion for recurrent expenditure and 5.440 billion for development. Assembly Speaker Aharub Khatri responded that lawmakers should use the available oversight mechanisms: refer matters to relevant committees, demand explanations from responsible departments and seek appropriate decisions.

Governor Nassir, in turn, defended his administration’s work, citing scholarships, equipment for healthcare facilities, free pre-primary education, meals for more than 10,000 pre-primary children, free healthcare for children under five and free childbirth services at county hospitals.

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